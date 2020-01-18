Harvest Investment Services LLC Trims Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.07.

Shares of PG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.41. 11,314,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,980,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.57.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

