Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after buying an additional 275,470 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 13,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus set a $82.00 price objective on CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,348,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

