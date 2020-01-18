Harvest Investment Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 156,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 37,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000.

SDOG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 79,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,075. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.4196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

