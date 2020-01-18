Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $250,000 in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 27,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after buying an additional 109,336 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $256.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.72.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.50. 1,721,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,430. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $344.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.46 and a 200 day moving average of $258.66.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

