Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,057 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 26,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $136,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,427.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 20,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $1,316,343.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $41,158,106. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,113. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.26. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.