Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Reduces Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for about 1.5% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter worth $70,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,167. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.84 and a 200-day moving average of $139.42. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $152.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

