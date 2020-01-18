Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Buys New Shares in Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 208,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Pacific Ethanol comprises about 0.1% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned about 0.42% of Pacific Ethanol as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 97,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 677,991 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pacific Ethanol by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,062,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 615,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

PEIX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. 111,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. Pacific Ethanol Inc has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.79.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.42). Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 26.57% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $365.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Ethanol Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

