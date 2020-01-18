Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Price Target Increased to GBX 116.50 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Hansteen (LON:HSTN) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 99 ($1.30) to GBX 116.50 ($1.53) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Hansteen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hansteen in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on shares of Hansteen in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hansteen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 108.50 ($1.43).

Shares of LON HSTN remained flat at $GBX 116.60 ($1.53) during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 928,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. Hansteen has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 118.20 ($1.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $498.23 million and a PE ratio of 10.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41.

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

