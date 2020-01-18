Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 22,106 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,956,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,106 shares during the period. BCE accounts for approximately 3.8% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $90,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in BCE by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in BCE by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BCE by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.50. 561,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.93%.

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

