Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $72.13 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,224,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International comprises approximately 3.0% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Old Republic International worth $72,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1,583.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 34.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 122.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORI. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

ORI stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $22.96. 1,359,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,279. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Calderon Alberto 44,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. Insiders have purchased 600 shares of company stock worth $13,508 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

