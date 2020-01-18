Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $52.09 Million Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 710,752 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 2.2% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $52,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,783,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,767,566. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

