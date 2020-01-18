Hamlin Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,997,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Laffer Investments raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the second quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,646 shares of company stock worth $58,355,351. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

Broadcom stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,610,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.42 and its 200-day moving average is $295.26. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

