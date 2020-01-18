Hamilton Wealth LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Ventas accounts for 1.2% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ventas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after purchasing an additional 748,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,167,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ventas by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,272,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,040,000 after purchasing an additional 950,397 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ventas by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,079,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,923,000 after purchasing an additional 197,126 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,656,000 after purchasing an additional 85,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.81. 3,536,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,381. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.12. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Citigroup downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

