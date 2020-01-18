Hamilton Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Total makes up 2.2% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 19.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Total by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Total by 20.4% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Total by 14.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of TOT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,315. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Total SA has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $58.82. The stock has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Total SA will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.