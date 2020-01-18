Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

NASDAQ HLNE remained flat at $$67.23 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,951. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $35.08 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.89% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $64.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

