H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $184.58

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM.B)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $184.58 and traded as low as $183.48. H & M Hennes & Mauritz shares last traded at $184.86, with a volume of 2,686,209 shares traded.

HM.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a SEK 175 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. HSBC set a SEK 225 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 190 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 155 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 115 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of SEK 169.29.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of SEK 190 and a 200 day simple moving average of SEK 184.98.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

