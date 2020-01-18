GVC (LON:GVC) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,075 ($14.14) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on GVC from GBX 1,035 ($13.61) to GBX 1,125 ($14.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GVC in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 1,060 ($13.94) price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on GVC from GBX 913 ($12.01) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,053.83 ($13.86).

LON:GVC traded down GBX 23.20 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 910.60 ($11.98). 2,757,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 882.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 756.10. GVC has a one year low of GBX 504 ($6.63) and a one year high of GBX 933.40 ($12.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66.

In other GVC news, insider J M. Barry Gibson acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 794 ($10.44) per share, with a total value of £103,220 ($135,780.06).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

