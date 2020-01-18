Gulden (NLG) Trading Up 33.8% This Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $40,501.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 33.8% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges including Nocks, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu and GuldenTrader.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00675971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008455 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 503,911,587 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, GuldenTrader, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Nocks, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

