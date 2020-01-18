Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives $109.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.71.

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $1,520,816.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,717.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Rickel sold 12,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $1,328,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,042,574.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,899 shares of company stock worth $9,786,787 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 798,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000.

NYSE:GPI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.61. 145,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average of $91.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.