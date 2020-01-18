GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GRFS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Banco Sabadell upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Santander raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GRIFOLS S A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.62. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 453.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Cibc Bank USA bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.