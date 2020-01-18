Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.67.

NYSE GEF traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $45.91. 130,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Greif has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. Greif had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,402.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

