Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.09

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.09 and traded as high as $43.31. Great Canadian Gaming shares last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 123,154 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$42.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 12.74.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$341.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Great Canadian Gaming Corp will post 2.2699998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chuck Keeling sold 2,000 shares of Great Canadian Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.52, for a total transaction of C$83,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$427,468.99. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Michael Doyle sold 145,153 shares of Great Canadian Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.74, for a total transaction of C$7,799,898.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$99,625.99. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,140,878 shares of company stock valued at $60,786,425.

About Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

