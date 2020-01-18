Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 25th.

AJX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.06. 74,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,050. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $307.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 53.22%. The business had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.