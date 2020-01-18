Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.82

Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and traded as low as $36.40. Gravity shares last traded at $37.19, with a volume of 1,616 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRVY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Gravity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $253.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -1.62.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 55.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $64.86 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gravity by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Gravity in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Gravity by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Gravity in the second quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gravity in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

