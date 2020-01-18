Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $436,831.00 and $941.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.46 or 0.02797343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00200762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00135881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,245,280,702 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,485,701 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

