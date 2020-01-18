Gradient Investments LLC Sells 3,478 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 32,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 46,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of General Electric by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 125,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,002 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 194,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 65,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

NYSE:GE opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. General Electric’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

