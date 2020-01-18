Gradient Investments LLC Sells 189,091 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,091 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,480,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,882,000 after buying an additional 240,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,352,000 after purchasing an additional 304,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 12,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,507 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Carnival by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,868,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after purchasing an additional 317,499 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,552,000 after purchasing an additional 372,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $51.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCL. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.07.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

