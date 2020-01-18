Gradient Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,219 New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $2,084,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2,687.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 55,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Compass Point initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.08.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $202.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.03%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,352.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

