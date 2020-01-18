Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.91 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

