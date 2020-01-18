Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 320 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000.

CRBN stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,708. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.89. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.61 and a fifty-two week high of $132.98.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.5289 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

