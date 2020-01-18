Gould Asset Management LLC CA Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,217. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $57.28 and a 1-year high of $73.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.07.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

