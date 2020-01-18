Gould Asset Management LLC CA Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF comprises about 0.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned about 0.36% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 31,501 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter.

SPYX traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.47. 11,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,058. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.38. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $63.39 and a 12-month high of $81.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3368 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

