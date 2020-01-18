GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GPRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of GoPro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.55.

Shares of GPRO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,027,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,413. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $668.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $28,725.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,447.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $65,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 120,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $136,948. Company insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GoPro during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in GoPro by 2,404.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,517 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in GoPro by 28.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GoPro during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

