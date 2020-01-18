Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Golub Capital BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,892. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $48.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 103.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Ohio Strs purchased 403,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,312,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

