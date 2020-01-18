GoldMining Inc (CVE:GOLD) Senior Officer Pat Obara Sells 13,000 Shares

GoldMining Inc (CVE:GOLD) Senior Officer Pat Obara sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$17,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,096,000.

Pat Obara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Pat Obara sold 5,000 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$6,100.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Pat Obara sold 14,000 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total transaction of C$16,520.00.

GoldMining Inc has a one year low of C$0.88 and a one year high of C$1.00.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, and development of gold assets in the Americas. Its projects include the La Mina and Titiribi gold-copper projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia; the Whistler gold-copper Project located in Alaska, United States; the Cachoeira and São Jorge Gold projects located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil; the Rea uranium project located in the Western of Alberta, Canada; the Yellowknife gold project located in the Northwest Territories, Canada; and the Crucero gold project located in southeastern Peru.

