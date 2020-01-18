Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RBS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.22) price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 268.60 ($3.53).

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 224.70 ($2.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,769,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 236.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 217.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion and a PE ratio of 13.62. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61).

In other news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($28,150.49). Insiders have purchased a total of 10,126 shares of company stock worth $2,169,976 over the last three months.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

