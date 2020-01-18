Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS.
GS opened at $249.46 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.43. The company has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.
About Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.
