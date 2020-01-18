Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives $20.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III purchased 64,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 4,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.92. 62,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $20.42.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $243.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. Analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

