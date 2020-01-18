Gogold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Trading 6.8% Higher

Gogold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53, 15,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 36,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.

About Gogold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF)

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

