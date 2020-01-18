Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Lowered to at SunTrust Banks

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks to in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Godaddy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Godaddy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Godaddy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.06. 1,223,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,183. Godaddy has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 114.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Godaddy had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $760.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Godaddy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $27,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 11,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $851,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,605 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,160 shares of company stock worth $1,893,902. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Godaddy by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Godaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Godaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Godaddy by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

