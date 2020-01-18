GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Trading Down 0.9%

GMO Internet Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.29 and last traded at $20.29, approximately 6,676 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70.

About GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF)

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It offers Internet infrastructure services, including domain registration, Web hosting, Web design, Internet security, e-commerce tools, and payment processing; and online advertising and media, and search engine marketing services, as well as JWord, a Japanese language search tool.

