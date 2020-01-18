Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Trading 10.3% Higher

Shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.07, 696,125 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 190% from the average session volume of 240,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Globus Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globus Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) by 101.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.84% of Globus Maritime worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

