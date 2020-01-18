Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Global Payments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.55.

Global Payments stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,817. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $199.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.18 and a 200 day moving average of $169.51.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.03%.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,394.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $104,022.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,660,457. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 500.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

