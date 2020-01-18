Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 28th

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0447 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -385.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAND. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

