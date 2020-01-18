Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.4% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,109,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,120,000 after acquiring an additional 90,251 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,288,000 after buying an additional 9,094,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,279,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,708,000 after buying an additional 511,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,155,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $359,410.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,494.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim set a $86.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

