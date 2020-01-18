Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Trading Up 6.6%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s share price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, approximately 101,987 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 25,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The stock has a market cap of $507.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $63.38 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,391,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 865,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 733,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. 15.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

