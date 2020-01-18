Gibson Capital LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Gibson Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for 0.8% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gibson Capital LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,812,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 65,204 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 43,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 70,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $124.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.72 and its 200 day moving average is $113.54. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $97.35 and a twelve month high of $124.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4574 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

