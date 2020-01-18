GFS Advisors LLC Sells 3,423 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Total by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

NYSE TOT opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Total SA has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $52.65.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Total SA will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.606 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

