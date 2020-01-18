GFS Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. United Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,445.0% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 126,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 117,987 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 48,980 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

