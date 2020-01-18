GFS Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,439 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,930,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,437 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,004,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,109 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $227.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.59 and its 200 day moving average is $183.53.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.